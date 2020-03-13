Get Updates Now

The safety and well-being our listeners and our community is our top priority. Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we have decided to close our office until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we want to make sure our listeners are protected.

If you have any questions regarding tickets or prizes that you might have won or events happening around the valley please email us here with any questions, comments, or concerns and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

We will update you with any information regarding the reopening of our building as soon as we know more. Thank you for listening to 94.5 KOOL FM!