Top 10 Disposable Items To Ban

In this episode of Chad Makes Us Guess, What Disposable Items would you support a ban on? It makes us think of our 1 Thing. Do 1 Thing to protect the environment. It all starts with just 1Thing... Disposing of plastic has become a problem.

Our planet has been overrun with almost 300 tons of plastic that needs to be recycled. Often plastic winds up in the ocean where it becomes toxic to marine life. So aim for one-hundred percent compliance with recycling your plastic. Reusable containers and shopping bags are a great place to start.

It all starts with just 1 Thing...find tips and more at http://1thingus.com/. What's your 1 thing?