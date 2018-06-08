Westbound I-10 Closed In The Valley This Weekend

This is going to leave a mark! It will be nice when it's all finished, but until then, construction continues on the future I-10 / 202 interchange which will have the westbound lanes closed between 51st and 67th avenues in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues also closed. DETOURS: westbound and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.