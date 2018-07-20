Ronnie James Dio Tour Artifacts Up For Auction

On September 14 and 15, heavy metal lovers will get their shot at owning a piece of music history.

The estate of rock icon Ronnie James Dio is holding an auction in New York’s Hard Rock Café with a career-spanning array of items available for purchase. Items from his time with Rainbow, Black Sabbath and his solo carrer, Dio, are expected to go for between $600-$30,000.

Just a few of the coolest pieces include stage attire, a heavily-decorated wardrobe case, instruments, and a painting of the album cover for his solo LP, The Last Line. Fans and curators alike will be able to bid on these items both in person and online.

In a statement, Dio’s widow Wendy expressed joy at the opportunity to bring new life to this incredibly sentimental and unique memorabilia. “These items are very special to me but I recognize the historical importance of anything to do with Ronnie and he would want his fans to be able to own, enjoy and see these items for many years to come.”

Get more details and register for the auction here.