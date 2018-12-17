Rare 1973 Elton John Performance of “Step Into Christmas” Resurfaces

Elton John is stepping into the holiday season with an incredible performance of classic hit “Step Into Christmas.” After recently fronting an emotional Christmas commercial, the now 71-year-old singer is turning back time to revisit a 1973 performance of his holiday song.

As it does every holiday season, “Step Into Christmas” is regaining popularity and finding its way back into rotation with its warmth and timelessness. The festive performance from The Gilbert O'Sullivan Show was lost in the video archives before recently being uploaded to YouTube. The rare video shows Elton decked out in white feathers and reflective silver accents with a band of just as stylishly-dressed supporting musicians.

The singer is currently in the middle of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, a massive farewell tour that marks the end of his touring days with hundreds of shows worldwide. Click here for a full list of his largely already sold-out tour dates.