Netflix Plots Movie Based on Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Between Two Ferns’

Zach Galifianakis is the master of hilariously awkward comedies, from his film roles to his online talk show Between Two Ferns.

Related: Cardi B Roasts Jerry Seinfeld on 'Between Two Ferns'

The Funny or Die segment recently returned for its first episode since 2016, introducing guest Jerry Seinfeld as “Jerry Signfeld, Funny 1993-1997” before purposely upstaging him with an appearance from Cardi B. The guests are typically humiliated and aggressively interviewed by Zach, a rude host who seems both unprepared for and unhappy with his job.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the segment is being turned into a Netflix film with the help of director Scott Aukerman. Production is already underway and stars such as Zach’s Hangover castmates Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper are set to appear alongside him.

Click here to read more and watch a wonderfully terrible episode featuring Justin Bieber below: