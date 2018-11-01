Mumford & Sons, Khalid, Tom Morello, Tenille Townes, and Anne-Marie Do 1THING for the Environment

America Recycles Day (November 15) is just around the corner and, while figuring out what you can actually recycle can seem overwhelming, doing 1THING to help the environment isn’t.

While Anne-Marie is saving the turtles from the danger of straws, Tenille Townes is low key bullying her family for not recycling. We support it, Tenille! Join Anne, Tenille, Mumford & Sons, Khalid, and Tom Morello in doing something good for the environment.

Simple steps like making sure to recycle can have a huge impact in reducing your carbon footprint... And saving the turtles!