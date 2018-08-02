Lynyrd Skynyrd Announces ‘Live In Atlantic City’ Album

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently wrapping up their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Despite closing the doors on taking their music to the road, fans will still be able to hear them live from the comfort of their own homes.

The band recently announced a new live album featuring recordings from their 2006 Atlantic City, NJ show. The show combined the legendary rockers with modern musicians by bringing out 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and Bo Bice.

Watch them perform "Simple Man" live below:

Live In Atlantic City is due September 21 and pre-orders are available here.

Track Listing:

1. Workin’ For MCA

2. Red White And Blue (Love It Or Leave)

3. Gimme Three Steps

4. The Real Thing (feat. Bo Bice)

5. Gimme Back My Bullets (feat. Bo Bice)

6. Down South Jukin’ (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)

7. Born To Boogie (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)

8. That Smell (feat. 3 Doors Down)

9. Kryptonite (feat. 3 Doors Down)

10. Saturday Night Special (feat. 3 Doors Down)

11. Call Me The Breeze

13. Sweet Home Alabama

14. Free Bird