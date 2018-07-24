Judas Priest Share “No Surrender” Music Video

Judas Priest have continued to prove their status as rock legends with the release of their latest LP, Firepower.

The band recently shared a music video for the track “No Surrender,” one of the closing tracks from their March 2018 album. The home-video style footage was shot in their studio and includes clips of guitarist Glenn Tipton who recently decided to step down due to his battle with Parkinson’s.

Watch the video below:

Firepower has become the band’s highest charting album, delivering a classically heavy metal sound and embodying metalheads’ unbreakable spirits. The band is currently finishing up a European run before embarking on a North-American co-headliner with Deep Purple. Find a full list of tour dates here.