Eric Clapton Features on Doyle Bramhall II's "Everything You Need”

The single accompanies Doyle's album announcement

August 10, 2018
Eric Clapton and Doyle Bramhall

British rocker and three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eric Clapton recently lent his bluesy guitar playing to Doyle Bramhall II’s “Everything You Need.”

The groove-encouraging track is fronted by Bramhall’s soulful vocals. Clapton’s guitar accents the romantic jam before culminating in a guitar solo that drives the song home. 

Listen to the full track below: 

The laid-back jam is the first single off of Doyle’s upcoming Shades, available October 5.

