Phoenix Events Affected by Coronavirus – Update 3-13-20
With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, many events in the Phoenix area have been cancelled. Here is the latest update on what is planned, cancelled or postponed:
3/12/20 - 3/14/20 - Disney On Ice
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: CANCELLED
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/march-disney-on-ice/
3/13/20 - 3/15/20 - Ostrich Festival
Location: Tumbleweed Park
Status: ACTIVE, however 98° has pulled out of their performance on 3/13 and the festival is now opening at 2:00pm on 3/13
3/13/20 - 3/13/20 - Yuma Airshow
Location: MCAS Yuma
Status: CANCELLED
3/13/20 - Neon Rodeo - Country Dance Party
Location: The Van Buren
Status: CANCELLED
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/
3/14/20 - Kidtopia AZ
Location: Gilbert Civic Center
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: 11/14/20
kidtopiaaz.com
3/14/20 - Irish Fountain Fest
Location: Fountain Hills
Status: CANCELLED
https://www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/irishfest
3/14/20 - 3/15/20 - Italian Festival of Arizona
Location: Downtown Phoenix
Status: POSTPONED
New Dates: 10/17/20 - 10/18/20
https://www.italianfestivalaz.com/
3/14/20 - 3/15/20 - Arizona Aloha Festival
Location: Tempe Beach Park
Status: CANCELLED
3/15/20 - Post Malone
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/post-malone/
3/15/20 - JoJo Siwa
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: 6/10/20
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/jojo-siwa
3/17/20 - Andre Rieu
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: POSTPONED
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/andre-rieu/
3/17/20 - Third Eye Blind
Location: The Van Buren
Status: ACTIVE
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/events/10156795/third-eye-blind-screamer-tour-2020/
3/19/20 - G Herbo
Location: The Van Buren
Status: ACTIVE
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/events/10156975/g-herbo-ptsd-tour/
3/20/20 - Pride Run
Location: Phoenix
Status: CANCELLED
https://priderunseries.com/events/phoenix/
3/20/20 - Grouplove
Location: The Van Buren
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/events/10300055/postponed-grouplove/
3/21/20 - Gilbert Pizza Festival
Location: Civic Center Park
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
https://www.gilbertpizzafest.com/
3/21/20 - Brittany Howard
Location: The Van Buren
Status: ACTIVE
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/events/10166835/brittany-howard-of-alabama-shakes/
3/21/20 - 3/22/20 - The Luke Days 2020 Airshow
Location: Luke Air Force Base
Status: CANCELLED
https://www.luke.af.mil/Luke-Days-2020/
3/22/20 - Marc Anthony
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/marc-anthony/
3/24/20 - Ross Mathews Name Drop Tour
Location: The Van Buren
Status: ACTIVE
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/events/10231085/ross-mathews-name-drop-tour/
3/28/20 - Zac Brown Band
Location: Ak-Chin Pavilion
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
https://zacbrownband.com/pages/tour-dates
3/29/20 - Celine Dion
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/celine-dion
3/29/20 - 3/21/20 - Cirque Du Soleil
Location: Findlay Toyota Center
Status: CANCELED
New Date: TBD
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel
3/30/20 - Rage Against The Machine
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/rageagainstthemachine
4/1/20 - Rage Against The Machine
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/rageagainstthemachine-2
4/3/20 - Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out Live
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/nick-cannon-presents-wild-n-out-live-1
4/3/20 - 4/5/20 - The Format
Location: The Van Buren
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: 7/25/20 - 7/27/20
https://www.thevanburenphx.com/
4/11/20 - Pearl Jam
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: POSTPONED
New Date: TBD
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/pearljam
4/12/20 - Foo Fighters
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: ACTIVE
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/foo-fighters/
4/16/20 - 4/19/20 - Country Thunder AZ
Location: Florence, AZ
Status: ACTIVE
https://www.countrythunder.com/az
4/18/20 - Five Finger Death Punch
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: ACTIVE
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/five-finger-death-punch/
4/21/20 - The Eagles
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: ACTIVE
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/the-eagles/
4/25/20 - Alan Jackson
Location: Gila River Arena
Status: ACTIVE
http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/alan-jackson
4/26/20 - The Eagles
Location: Talking Stick Arena
Status: ACTIVE
https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/the-eagles-2/
OTHER ATTRACTIONS:
Arizona Boardwalk (Odysea Aquarium, Butterly Wonderland, etc)
Status: OPEN
Phoenix Zoo
Status: Open
Desert Botanical Garden
Status: OPEN
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix
Status: CLOSED
Duration: Through 3/31/20
https://www.sixflags.com/phoenix
Phoenix Art Museum
Status: OPEN
Wonderspaces
Status: OPEN
https://arizona.wonderspaces.com/
PHOENIX SPORTS:
Phoenix Rising
Status: SUSPENDED
Duration: Minimum of 30 days
Arizona Coyotes
Status: Suspended
Duration: UFN
Phoenix Suns
Status: Suspended
Duration: UFN
Arizona Diamondbacks
Status: Postponed
Duration: UFN
