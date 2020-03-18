We Want To Hear From You!

We’re asking for your help to offer support to our local businesses and the Phoenix area workforce affected by the Coronavirus. Are you a business that is currently hiring and would like to get the word out to those looking for work? Are you a restaurant that is offering drive-thru or take-out service and want to get the message out? Complete the form below and submit your information and we’ll let our fans know. Thank you from all of us at 94.5 KOOL FM! Check out local businesses below!

Restaurants

Angry Crab Shack - Suprise

Website: angrycrabshack.com

More Info: They serve amazing creole style seafood. Their food is perfect when you need comfort in these trying times.

Black Bear Diner

Website: https://blackbeardiner.com

More Info: is offering takeout for curbside pick-up and delivery. The restaurant offers home-style comfort food classics to feed the whole family for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including all day breakfast and kid’s meals from 8am to 8pm. Some of the most popular dishes at Black Bear Diner include the BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak, Housemade Meatloaf, Santa Maria Tri-Tip, among other delicious offerings.

Back East Bagels

Website: backeastbagels.com

More Info: Local bagel shop independently owned for 17 years! They want to stay open to serve the community while keeping the very small crew of 5 employed. They serve bagels, breakfast and lunch. They are doing all curb side call in orders only! Our bagels also freeze great to save for later!

Casanova Brothers Pizza

Website: casanovabrospizza.com

More Info: Great New York style Itaian food.

D'Lite - Healthy On The Go

Website: www.dlitehealthyonthego.com

More Info: Starting on March 30, 2020, they will be open from 6:00am-8:00pm Monday - Friday and 7:00am-8:00pm Saturday-Sunday. Only at the Shea Blvd. and Indian School locations.

Little Mesa Cafe

Phone Number: 480 - 830 - 6201

More Info: They are open for take out!

Nellos Pizza

Website: nellospizzamesa.com

Red Thai

Phone Number: 602 - 870 - 3015

More Info: They are open for take out and delivery

Revolu Modern Taqueria and Bar

Website: http://revolutaqueria.com/

More Info: They have 2 locations, uptown and 83rd and Bell. No dine in but they are doing delivery and to go orders plus, you can even get wine and beer with your to go order!

Times 3 Sports Grille

Website: Times3SportsGrille.com

More Info: Get anything ToGo over $30 and get $10 gift card

Tom’s BBQ MESA

Website: https://tomsbbq.com

More Info: The Locations Below is offering curbside daily specials Tuesday-Saturday from 4pm-7pm Starting March 20, 2020

Tom’s BBQ-East Mesa AND Tom’s BBQ- Mesa

5005 e McKellips Rd 1140 S Country Club Dr.

Mesa, AZ 85215 Mesa, AZ 85210

This is their creative take on “Drive thru”, where food service will be in each parking lot so anyone, including SEMI-TRUCK DRIVERS can get a HOT FRESH MEAL. Each meal will be prepared and individually packaged including mild BBQ sauce and cutlery. With limiting the hours and having people stay in their cars for service, they are requesting cash donations and they are diligently working to keep direct contact down to a minimum. They are asking that you DONATE $10 (cash only please): $3 will go to our purveyors to cover our food costs and $7 will go directly to our loyal employees and their families.

MENU:

TUESDAY: Pulled Pork Dinner

WEDNESDAY: Brisket Dinner

THURSDAY: Smoked Chicken/Burnt Ends

FRIDAY: 2 Piece Fish Dinner

SATURDAY: 4 Rib Dinner

**All meals will include 2 pre-selected sides**

Uncle Bears Bar and Grill in Awhatukee

Website: www.unclebearsaz.com

More Info: They are open for take out call ahead curb side and chow now. They also have Growlers for sale for all your craft beer needs.

Screen Printing

Website: www.SaguaroScreenPrinting.com

More Info: Saguaro Screen Printing has been in business since 2015. They are a family owned and operated screen printing business. Our business is based in schools and community events. Much like every other screen printer that is being affected right now, we've had countless orders cancel or postpone indefinitely. They would like to turn this challenge into an opportunity to reach out to our community beyond the schools and provide our services to other businesses who have a need for custom, quality designed apparel.

Childcare

Home Away from Home - Preschool and Childcare

Website: www.homeawayfromhomechildcare.com

More Info: For those parents who are still working Home Away From Home is still open. They understand just how important it is to be a part of your child’s day, even when you can’t physically be there, HAFH daycare center has invested in “Watch Me Grow”, a secure live webcam service that offers you the ability to watch your children while they participate in activities at our childcare center, at any time, from anywhere in the world via the internet. The live feed comes from any of our locations directly to you.

Automotive

All Tech Automotive - Auto and Diesel Repair Shop

Phone Number: 480 - 912 - 1705

More Info: They are a family owned repair shop in Gilbert and they will be open as long as they are allowed to be. They also offer police, fire, and military discounts.

Camelback Automotive & Alighnment

Website: www.camelbackautomotive.com

More Info: Family owned shop has yet to close doors or modify our hours. We are located at 5009 N 22nd Ave in Phoenix, one block north of Camelback on 22nd Ave.

Dirty Bird Auto Detailing

Phone Number: 480 - 268 - 4286

More Info: 15% off details (this ends at the end of the month)

Fast Motorsports in East Mesa

Phone Number: 623 - 200 - 2962

More Info: They are here for you automotive needs & specializes in transmissions!

Half Price Auto

Phone Number: 602 - 935 - 3551

More Info: They are family owned and just opened this month. They have $19.99 synthetic blend oil change for first time customers. (Mention this add) They do everything your vehicle needs including brakes, air conditioning, (including charging), emissions, oil, transmissions, and engines, along with tune-ups, diagnostics, alignments, and much more.

Mad Hatter Muffler & Breaks

Phone Number 623 - 878 - 0292

More Info: They are family owned and they have been in business for over 30 years. With three locations in The Valley they are here to help with your car's complete exhaust, break, and undercar service needs.

Two Men And A Truck

Website to Apply: careers.twomen.com

More Information: They are currently seeking part-time or full-time movers and drivers for both of their TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations. Interested applicants can apply online at careers.twomen.com.

Home Improvement

F&F Carpet Cleaning Inc

Phone Number: 480 - 314 - 4800

More Info: They have been in business since 1996. Family owned & operated with family members on staff. Carpet, Upholstery, Tile & Grout & rug washing.

Garage Cabinets By Eric

Website: www.garagecabinetsbyeric.com

More Info: Garage Cabinets by Eric offer affordable custom quality garage cabinets. They are a locally owned and family operated fully licensed business with 9 employees. Garage Cabinets By Eric is the complete solution for your garage organization needs - Custom designed garage cabinets, shelving, workbenches, and more. Schedule a FREE in-home estimate throughout Phoenix Metropolitan area today!

Hero Cleaning

Phone Number: 480 - 820 - 7658

More Info: Providing hauling services, carpet stretching and carpet cleaning.

Pets

Ryan's Pet Supply

Website: www.ryanspet.com

More Info: Open for pick up orders only.. place order online or call in. Ryan's will call you when your order is ready for pick up usual within a hour