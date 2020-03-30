Disney Magic Moments!

If you're looking to experiece some Disney magic right in the comfort of your own home, look no further than the digital #DisneyMagicMoments- highlighting the new Magic Happens Parade!

"We know Disney fans are searching for ways to bring magic and joy into their everyday lives and we’ve loved seeing some of you recreate your favorite Disney Parks experiences in your very own living rooms! In fact, you’ve inspired us to share #DisneyMagicMoments for you and your family, to enjoy at home.

Today, while we are temporarily closed, we wanted to bring magic directly to everyone at home with a special virtual viewing of the all-new “Magic Happens” parade, which recently debuted at Disneyland park! This daytime spectacular celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories. We hope you’ll gather with family at home to watch this stunning moment of magic!"

You can check out the virtual magic HERE!