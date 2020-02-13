Devin Booker to Replace Damian Lillard in All-Star Game!

Only a few weeks ago, Phoenix Suns fans were in an uproar af Devin Booker was, once again, snubbed of an NBA All-Star Game appearance. Averaging about 27pts per game during hi sregular season and yet not recieving the recognition many believed he deserved.

However today all was made right, D. Book has been selected to replace an injured Damian Lillard, in both the All-Star Game and 3pt contest.

This may have not been the way Booker wanted to be selected in his first EVER NBA All-Star game, but one can hope this will finally give him the recognition and respect he has sought after in the league.

Booker is the NBA’s 10th leading scorer and will not only be his first All-Star appearance but the Suns’ first since Steve Nash in 2011-12!