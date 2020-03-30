Arizona School Closure Extended Through End of School Year!

State officials announced Monday that Arizona schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year.

A statement from Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman reads, "In alignment with yesterday's updated federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year."

"Today's announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn't the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for out students," the statement continues.

"These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures. We also thank our legislative partners for passing legislation ensuring all educators and staff see no disruption in pay. Our number one priority will continue to be health and safety, and we will continue to work closely with public health officials to make the best decisions for kids, families, and our school communities."

The extended closures apply to all Arizona public schools, district and charter, ABC15 reports.

Private schools, however, are required to abide by federal guidance, recommending they remain closed through at least April 30.