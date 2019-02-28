Report: 90210 Star Luke Perry Hospitalized Due to a Stroke

(via WBZZ) Actor Luke Perry, best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the show Beverly Hills 90210 has reportedly suffered a massive stroke.

According to a report from TMZ, Perry's condition is not known. The 52-year-old Perry currently plays Fred Andrews on the CW show Riverdale.

Related: Original 'Beverly Hills 90210' Reboot Coming This Summer

This news comes the same day Fox announced 90210 was being revived. However, it's not believed that Perry will be part of that project.