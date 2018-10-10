SUSTAINABILITY QUICK TIPS

By: Daniel M. Gonzalez, Director of Human Resources, KOOL 94.5

10/10/2018

Being green and living a sustainable life that reduces your eco footprint often comes at a price that most people are not willing to adopt. That being said, we here at Entercom Phoenix realize that if we are going to get you as a passenger on our 1Thing Sustainability train, that we have to deliver sustainability tips that also benefit you in your own life. So, here we go with our tip of the week:

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

We have all heard the adage, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, right? What about Upcycle? We recently came across this term and decided to investigate just what it meant. Here is what we found. Essentially, upcycling is the practice of reusing discarded items in a way that creates a product of usable and higher quality. In our investigation, we found these really neat ideas how to upcycle and return, make our environment more sustainable.

Ideas:

Use old coffee cans to make planters.

With a little paint, a drill for making holes, and rope for making handles, you can turn an ugly old coffee can into a usable, upcycled decorative pot.

Turn Tic-Tac Boxes into a hair-pin holder.

Take the old Tic-Tac label off and replace it with your favorite washi tape, insert hair pins and go. The tic-tac box is an ideal hair pin holder that fits snugly in your jean pockets.

Turn an old colander into a planter.

The holes in a colander make for great drainage for a hanging planter. Simply get some chain and attach it to the handles hang it from your favorite front porch hook.

We believe in the power of 1Thing.

Our company’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative promotes positive environmental practices and living. We know that if everyone did just 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world would be a better place to live in for generations to come.