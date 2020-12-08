Join 94.5 KOOL-FM for the KOOL Cares-A-Thon Presented By Desert Financial Credit Union Benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Thursday December 10th!

On December 10th starting at 6 AM, 94.5 KOOL-FM will donate airtime to raise money for this amazing group. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 16,000+ young people in grades K-12. At Clubs across the Valley, BGCAZ provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people. For over 70 years, BGCAZ has been creating equity and opportunity for youth through academic, social, and workforce opportunities. We help young people make healthy decisions and focus on social and emotional development to build resilient young adults. Most importantly, we work to develop strong character and leadership skills by creating positive connections to caring adults and their community.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Pledge your support to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, the most trusted out-of-school-time programs in Phoenix. There is a reason BGCAZ is the largest childcare provider in the Valley: Parents trust the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley - Arizona (BGCAZ) to provide a safe, positive, fun environment for their kids’ out-of-school time.

During the 94.5 KOOL Cares-A-Thon, you will have an opportunity to become a "Club Champion" for a small donation of $20 a month to help keep these exceptional out-of-school-time programs running throughout the Valley.

Call in your donation at 602-343-1244

To make your donation online, CLICK HERE!

The 94.5 KOOL Cares-A-Thon Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is presented by:

Desert Financial Credit Union

Desert Financial Credit Union, proud supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Get Free Checking and MORE at Desert Financial. There are no monthly fees and no minimum balance. Plus, you get MORE - like an annual bonus, cash back, mobile apps, supporting the community and so much MORE. Visit DesertFinancial.com/MORE for details!

Thank you to our Hero of the Hour Sponsors;

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is proud to be a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley! Bring by a new, unwrapped toy to our toy drive at one of our 37 Locations to benefit the Boys and Girls Club! Planet Fitness is keeping it squeaky with sanitizing stations and MORE! Join any of our 37 area locations for just $10 a month in-club or online at planetfitness.com.

Raising Cane's

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade. Get more info now at RaisingCanes.com!

Price Mortgage

Price Mortgage is proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Price Mortgage is also proud to help you save money on your home purchase or mortgage refinance. Get more information now at pricemortgage.com

Clear Title Agency of Arizona

Clear Title Agency of Arizona knows it takes a commitment to giving to build a great community. That is why they are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Clear Title customers close their real estate transactions with the peace-of-mind and satisfaction that make the difference between a house and a home. Get more information now at cleartitleaz.com

Papa John's Pizza

The secret to success is much like the secret to making a better pizza - the more you put into it, the more you get out of it. Our pizza family is as hungry for perfection today as we were when we first opened our doors more than 30 years ago. And we're driven to be the best at making innovative new products and recipes. Get more info now at PapaJohns.com

Port of Subs

Port of Subs YOUR Neighborhood Sandwich Shop. Sliced fresh sandwiches, made to order, serving you safely since 1972. Featuring curbside pickup, takeout and delivery! Get more info and order online now at portofsubs.com