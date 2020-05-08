Salt River Fields Drive-In Movie Experience

May 8, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Salt River Fields Drive-In Movie Experience
Coronavirus Phoenix
Entertainment
News

Been itching to get back out into society? We have the perfect way for you to do it all while being COVID-19 safe! Salt River Fields at Talking Stick hosts an epic drive-in, first-run movie experience. The pop-up experience will showcase various first-run movies.

Salt River Fields Drive in Move Experience is presented by Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, R-Entertainment, Show Boss and Pro Production Services.  

LOCATION:

  • Salt River Fields at Talking Stick: 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85258 

TICKETS:

  • Visit SFRDriveIn.com
  • $25 per car, per movie
  • Tickets must be purchased online in advance
  • Print tickets and bring with you or have SKU on your phone or device 
  • Concession purchases available in advance with ticket

INFO:

  • Please arrive 30 min prior to showtime
  • No entry will be allowed 15 minutes after the movie has started
  • All movies are rain or shine, No Refunds
  • No pets allowed
  • No alcohol consumption
  • Clean In-Stadium Restrooms on site 
  • Social Distance Practices at all sinks and stalls
  • There will be concessions on site
  • Cars will be arranged by vehicle size and height and to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to obtain optimal viewing for all guests.
  • Drive-in at Center Field Parking Lot
  • For the latest details, visit SRFDrivein.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - #SRFMovies

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS:

  • Patrons must print & bring tickets OR have the tickets on their phone –readily available for efficient & no-contact scanning.
  • Patrons must remain inside their vehicles with the exception of using restrooms or to purchase snacks.
  • Social distancing observed at all times, including in restroom lines

