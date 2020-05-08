Salt River Fields Drive-In Movie Experience
May 8, 2020
Been itching to get back out into society? We have the perfect way for you to do it all while being COVID-19 safe! Salt River Fields at Talking Stick hosts an epic drive-in, first-run movie experience. The pop-up experience will showcase various first-run movies.
Salt River Fields Drive in Move Experience is presented by Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, R-Entertainment, Show Boss and Pro Production Services.
LOCATION:
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick: 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85258
TICKETS:
- Visit SFRDriveIn.com
- $25 per car, per movie
- Tickets must be purchased online in advance
- Print tickets and bring with you or have SKU on your phone or device
- Concession purchases available in advance with ticket
INFO:
- Please arrive 30 min prior to showtime
- No entry will be allowed 15 minutes after the movie has started
- All movies are rain or shine, No Refunds
- No pets allowed
- No alcohol consumption
- Clean In-Stadium Restrooms on site
- Social Distance Practices at all sinks and stalls
- There will be concessions on site
- Cars will be arranged by vehicle size and height and to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to obtain optimal viewing for all guests.
- Drive-in at Center Field Parking Lot
- For the latest details, visit SRFDrivein.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - #SRFMovies
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS:
- Patrons must print & bring tickets OR have the tickets on their phone –readily available for efficient & no-contact scanning.
- Patrons must remain inside their vehicles with the exception of using restrooms or to purchase snacks.
- Social distancing observed at all times, including in restroom lines