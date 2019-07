Queen is coming to The Valley and we are so excited! What is the best way to prepare? By listening to The Top Songs of Queen! Did yours make the list?

5. We Are the Champions

Video of Queen - We Are The Champions (Official Video)

4. Another One Bites the Dust

Video of Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)

3. The Show Must Go On

Video of Queen - The Show Must Go On (Official Video)

2. Don't Stop Me Now

Video of Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

Video of Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video)

Did we miss your top favorite song? Let us know what you think should be in the Top 5!

Photo taken By Kevin Winter of Getty Images