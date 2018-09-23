The DON’T BE A CHUMP! CHECK FOR A LUMP! mission is to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer through education, prevention, and direct assistance with free wigs and mammograms.

CALLING ALL BREAST C ANCER SUPPORTERS!

There is now a large deficit in Arizona for breast health resources including: education, screening and treatment. If you choose to participate in a breast cancer walk or run and prefer your race dollars to support local women then we are the race for you!

BECOME A FRIEND TO OUR MISSION AND HELP US MOVE FORWARD!

Don't be a Chump! Check for a Lump! is hosting our 2nd Annual PINK OUT 5K 100% OF FUNDS RAISED WILL STAY LOCAL AND HELP LOCAL WOMEN!