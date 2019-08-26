The Rolling Stones: Know Before You Go

THE ROLLING STONES NO FILTER TOUR MONDAY, AUGUST 26

We had a sneak peek of the production for The Rolling Stones tonight at State Farm Stadium. Check it out here. Then, keep reading for all the things you need to know before heading to the show.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour comes to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for a performance before 55,000+ fans this Monday, August 26. Tickets issued for original date May 7 are valid for the August 26 show.



The following information is provided to assist all ticket holders attending Monday's concert.



State Farm Stadium strongly recommends that all fans:

1. Plan for extra time to travel to and from the stadium. Standard rush hour traffic and concert traffic will result in heavy volume on all roadways.

2. Follow the directions of traffic police and park in the first available lot.

3. Leave bags at home.

GENERAL EVENT INFORMATION

Event Day Timeline

10:00AM - Ticket Office & Will Call Opens

4:30PM - Stadium Parking Lots Open

5:00PM - Plaza Opens

6:00PM - All Gates Open

8:00PM - Concert Begins



Tickets

Tickets are expected to be available for purchase on the day of the show and can be purchased at the State Farm Stadium Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.



Fans with tickets dated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 do not need a new ticket and will be granted access into the stadium with their original tickets.



Mobile Ticket Entry

If you have tickets on your mobile device, locate the tickets in the Ticketmaster App or the mobile Ticketmaster website. Ticket barcodes can be found in the Ticketmaster App or website under My Account. Downloading ticket(s) to a phone's digital wallet prior to the event is recommended as it will allow for seamless entry into the stadium if there is limited cell phone service. If tickets were purchased for friends or family, transfer tickets so each fan scans a ticket at the door. Upon arrival at the stadium, present the barcode to the ticket scanner and you're in.

Mobile Entry FAQs



Field Seating Tickets

Fans with tickets labeled Pit 1, Pit 2, A1 - A5, B1 - B5, or GA Field should enter the stadium through the designated doors at Gate 2 located on the North side of the venue facing Maryland Ave. Fans must have the QR code ready on their mobile devices at the ticket scan checkpoint upon arrival to Gate 2. Everyone must be present upon ticket scan. It is advised that all members in the party that have mobile devices be able to pull up the QR code on the Ticketmaster App. All Field Seating ticket holders must check-in at Gate 2 to receive a wristband in order to be permitted access to the Field Seating. Wristbands are available at Gate 2 inside designated doors labeled Field Seating.

PRE SHOW/POST SHOW ACTIVITIES & ENTERTAINMENT

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted in all stadium controlled parking lots. Tailgating is not permitted in lots managed by Westgate. Please review all rules and regulations related to tailgating at www.statefarmstadium.com.



Westgate Entertainment District

Grab pre-show dinner and drinks at Westgate Entertainment District, a 5 to 10 minute walk from the stadium. Westgate offers nearly 20 full-service eateries such as Fat Tuesday, Salt Tacos & Tequila, Bar Louie, The Lola, and Yard House. Visit www.westgateaz.com/dine/dining-guide for Westgate's full restaurant line-up.



Tanger Outlets Westgate

Come early, shop early with TangerStyle! Beat the crowd at Tanger Outlets Westgate - shop happy and save big. For more information, visit www.tangeroutlet.com/tangerstyle.

PARKING & ARRIVAL

Driving to the Stadium

Heavy traffic on all roadways should be anticipated and planned for with the heaviest volume anticipated between 5:00PM and 8:00PM. We strongly recommend that fans plan for extra time getting to the stadium and to arrive early, no later than 6:00PM, to minimize the potential for delays.



Event Parking

In addition to stadium parking lots, concert parking is available at Westgate and in lots located throughout the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District. Upon arrival to the stadium area, fans should follow the directions of Glendale Police Officers and park in the first available lot. All parking lots in the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District are conveniently located and a 5 to 10 walk to the stadium depending on the lot location.



• Parking at the stadium will cost $20 per vehicle. Please have cash or credit card ready upon arrival to the lot.

• Tailgating will be permitted in all stadium parking lots, however no tailgating will be allowed in Westgate lots. For those who would like to tailgate, please arrive early and park in a stadium lot.

• Fans with parking passes dated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 will be granted access into the stadium with their original parking pass.

Parking Map

ADA Parking | ADA Cart Services

ADA parking is available in all State Farm Stadium lots.It is recommended that fans requiring ADA parking arrive to the stadium early, no later than 6PM as ADA parking is available on a first come first serve basis. ADA parking spaces are restricted to only those guests possessing and displaying valid state-issued ADA parking placards or vehicle registrations. Violators are subject to ticketing and/or fine.



An ADA Cart Service will operate within all State Farm Stadium lots beginning at 4:30PM and will operate until one hour after the completion of the concert. Please reference the ADA Cart Service Map for the pick up and drop off locations.

ADA Cart Service Map



Rideshare Pick Up/Drop Off

To avoid parking lot traffic, rideshare or carpool to the show. For fans wanting to enjoy pre-event dinner + drinks, drop off at the Westgate Entertainment District prior to the concert. With over 20 full service restaurants, there is something for everyone. Utilize Exit 7B (Glendale Ave) and enter Westgate Entertainment District from the North.



For fans arriving after 7:30PM, drop off South of the stadium in Black Lot by Utilizing Exit 5 (Camelback Road).



Directions

State Farm Stadium is located in Glendale, Arizona, 16 miles (approximately 24 minutes) West of downtown Phoenix. The stadium should be accessed from AZ Loop 101 utilizing Exit 5 (Camelback Road) or Exit 7B (Glendale Ave).



The Glendale Traffic Management Center, in partnership with ADOT, will be monitoring event day traffic and providing real-time traffic management via Twitter at www.twitter.com/GlendaleTraffic. Fans can also call 511 for the latest updated traffic information.

SECURITY INFORMATION

Clear Bag Policy

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced. We strongly recommend fans not bring any bags, however the following will be permitted: One clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a standard one (1) gallon freezer bag. Please review the Clear Bag Policy & Prohibited Items summary before arriving to the stadium.



Stadium Clear Bag Policy



Security Screening

Metal detector screening and a search of all bags and other items being carried in will take place. There are no provisions available at the stadium to store or safeguard prohibited bags. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their cars or discard them.



Prohibited Items

E-cigarettes, knives of any kind, professional cameras, signs larger than 2' x 3' and GoPros are prohibited. Items not allowed into the stadium must be returned to car or discarded.

Full List of Prohibited Items

QUESTIONS

Still have questions after reviewing? Email hello@statefarmstadium.com.

