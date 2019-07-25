The Niko Show sits with the creators of "Blinded by the Light"

Niko and the crew spent time speaking with the creators of "Blinded by the Light"! Check out the discussion with writer/director/producer Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”), writer Sarfraz Manzoor and actor Aaron Phagura about the inspirational drama “Blinded by the Light,” set to the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s timeless songs. “Blinded by the Light” tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra) a British teen of Pakistani descent, growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of “the Boss,” Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in Springsteen’s powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.