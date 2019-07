The Niko Show sat down with comedian Erik Griffin to talk about all things from his recent movie with Adam Sandler to one of his biggest pet peeves.

On top of being a stand-up comedian, Griffin is also a writer and actor known for his work in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, I'm Dying Up Here, Blunt Talk and Workaholics.

You can catch him tonight at Tempe Improv at 8:00pm and again Sunday night at 7:00pm.

http://www.erikgriffin.com/