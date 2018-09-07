New AC/DC Album Will Include Guitar Riffs from Malcolm Young

It's probably the worst-kept secret in the music world that AC/DC are back in the studio working on new music with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd. But according to a statement released by JAM magazine, their new album will feature guitar riffs from co-founder Malcolm Young.

"We are hearing from a reliable source inside the AC/DC camp that Angus Young is working on a new AC/DC Album that will be dedicated to his brother, the late Malcolm Young," JAM says in their statement. "Here’s the exciting part... the new recordings will include Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on ALL TRACKS!"

According to JAM's source, Angus and Malcolm had recorded hundreds of songs together five years before the release of Black Ice. Now Angus has chosen the best of those songs for their new album with all of Malcolm's best recorded tracks.

Read JAM's full statement below: