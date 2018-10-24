If You're Planning a Halloween Party, Here Are the Must-Haves for Your Soundtrack

Do you have Halloween plans? Maybe an epic party planned for this weekend? Don't forget, you're going to need some good music to keep the place going all night long.

Of course we all have our favorite Halloween songs, however, there may be a few that you've overlooked. So to help get your party poppin', here are the Top 20 Halloween tunes on YouTube according to Forbes.

Michael Jackson – "Thriller"

Ray Parker Jr. – "Ghostbusters" (From Ghostbusters)

Bobby Pickett – "Monster Mash"

Andrew Gold – "Spooky Scary Skeletons"

Cartoons – "Witch Doctor"

Harry Belafonte – "Banana Boat (Day-O)"

Marilyn Manson – "This Is Halloween"

Warren Zevon – "Werewolves Of London"

Rob Zombie – "Dragula"

Screamin' Jay Hawkins – "I Put A Spell On You"

Steve Miller Band – Abracadabra

The Searchers – "Love Potion No. 9"

Rihanna – "Disturbia"

K.C. & The Sunshine Band – "I'm Your Boogie Man"

Rockwell – "Somebody's Watching Me"

Alice Cooper – "Feed My Frankenstein"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – "Heads Will Roll"

Whodini – "Freaks Come Out at Night"

John Carpenter – "Halloween Theme"

Ministry – "Every Day Is Halloween"