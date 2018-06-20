Millennial Classic Rock: Change A Song Title

Millennials from all over the world are taking to Twitter today change the names of popular classic rock songs and turning them into millennial-themed jokes. It's all part of a trending hashtag, #MillennialClassicRock. Not gonna lie, they are HILARIOUS. Here are some of our favorites!

Born To Run Themed 5K's #MillennialClassicRock — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 20, 2018

#MillennialClassicRock -- Is this IRL, is this Final Fantasy?-- — Audrey Hamelin (@audball19) June 20, 2018

#MillennialClassicRock --WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS, WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS, NO TIME FOR CHAMPIONS CUZ WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS...-- — --Pass the Fletchy on the Left Hand Side ---- (@Darth_Pingu) June 20, 2018

I Still Haven't Found What I Googled For #MillennialClassicRock — Carrie Kentfield (@CapnCRK78) June 20, 2018

We didn't Start the Fire, it was those Asshole Baby Boomers! #MillennialClassicRock — Whoa Black Betty (@WhoaBlackBetty5) June 20, 2018

#MillennialClassicRock

Every Little Thing She Does Is Offensive — Lady Amalthea (@S2ndBlondeChild) June 20, 2018

Another Brick In The Wall Of Moms Basement #MillennialClassicRock — Theresa (@tlcprincess) June 20, 2018

Pour some organic agave sweetener on me #MillennialClassicRock — Tom Stover #SellTheMets #FinsUp (@Hotstover) June 20, 2018

Paradise by the iPhone Lights #MillennialClassicRock — Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) June 20, 2018

The Tide pod is High #MillennialClassicRock — Elkie Six (@Elkie6) June 20, 2018

Two Ubers to Paradise #MillennialClassicRock — Mark Nicholas (@OccamsHacksaw) June 20, 2018

Let's give them something to Yelp about #MillennialClassicRock — Felix Falcon (@GavelPro) June 20, 2018

Well, it's one for the money

Two for the show

Three to get ready

Now go watch a cat video#MillennialClassicRock — -- (@Highbrowin) June 20, 2018