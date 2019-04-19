Mick Jagger Makes First Public Outing Since Surgery: Reports

By Jacquie Cadorette

Mick Jagger has made his first public outing since undergoing heart surgery earlier this month.

The Rolling Stones frontman attended the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala on Thursday evening to see girlfriend Melanie Hamrick debut a ballet at Lincoln Center. The dance was choreographed to Stones tunes.

In an effort to lay low at the event, Jagger snuck in a side entrance, describing fundraiser appearances like “Santa Claus at Macy’s.” He continues, “Everyone wants to sit on my lap and have a photo taken.”

Just before sneaking into Lincoln Center, Jagger was seen strolling through Central Park, getting some fresh air just before the event, reports the Daily Mail.

A week post-op, he posted to Twitter to document a walk through the park, but now, he appears to be stepping out more little by little.

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

Jagger had aortic valve replacement surgery, a minimally invasive procedure with far shorter recovery times than the open-heart alternatives.

Jagger still has a way to go before he’s back to 100% and performing, but fans are happy to see him getting back on his feet so quickly.