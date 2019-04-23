SCREENSHOTS: Inside the World Premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

"This press line may be the end of us" joked Robert Downey Jr. on Monday night at the World Premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

All the stars assembled in Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and celebrate the conclusion of the story after 11 years and 22 movies. As the Avengers stopped by hungry press outlets looking for a hint towards a solution to the post-snap world of Thanos, the cast shared memories and appreciation for this massive movie franchise.

"This is exactly who I should be up here with" Downey Jr. gushed as he put his arm around Iron Man director Jon Favreau. "The man who literally started it all, who had the faith in me, and this connection we had. Now at this point, he's the one moderating the press conferences because he's moved on to even more gigantic stuff."

"We were hungry and we had a good feeling, so seeing something like this tonight you realize, you're just part of something and yet you kind of get to pretend you're at the beginning of it. But tonight really feels like, I don't know, it's special."

"At any given moment I feel like I'm about to let some secret fly out of my mouth, and I just want the movie to come out so that I don't have to hold anything in anymore" added Scarlett Johansson, flanked by Chris Pratt on the red carpet. Both Johansson and Brie Larson wore jewelry inspired by the Infinity Stones.

brie and scarlett really said god is a woman and she is going to defeat thanos #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0VkNil8PV8 — pau (@captbrie) April 23, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the MCU, and the end of a journey that started in 2008 with Iron Man. To make sure you haven't missed anything along the way, see the full list of films below, and be sure to catch Avengers: Endgame in theaters on April 26th.

Iron Man - May 2, 2008

The Incredible Hulk - June 13, 2008

Iron Man 2 - May 7, 2010

Thor - May 6, 2011

Captain America: The First Avenger - July 22, 2011

The Avengers - May 4, 2012

Iron Man 3 - May 3, 2013

Thor: The Dark World - November 8, 2013

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - April 4, 2014

Guardians of the Galaxy - August 1, 2014

Avengers: Age of Ultron - May 1, 2015

Ant-Man - July 17, 2015

Captain America: Civil War - May 6, 2016

Doctor Strange - November 4, 2016

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - May 5, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming - July 7, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok - November 3, 2017

Black Panther - February 16, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War - April 27, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp - July 6, 2018

Captain Marvel - March 8, 2019

Avengers: Endgame - April 26, 2019