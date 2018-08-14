“Respect” And Prayers Pour In For Aretha Franklin

“This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin” Beyoncé announced at the start of her show at Detroit’s Ford Field with Jay Z on Monday. “We love you and thank you.”

After performing the opening song with Jay-Z, Beyoncé said: “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” while also saying, “We love you and thank you” #OTII #Detroit — Ford Field (@fordfield) August 14, 2018

That is just one of the many tributes that came Monday after reports of Aretha Franklin being “gravely ill”. The latest report from CNN as of Tuesday morning is that the singer is in hospice care at her home.

"She has a great family, she's surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers” Showbiz 411's Roger Friedman told CNN. “All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers."

Everyone from President Bill Clinton to Missy Elliott offered prayers to the Queen of Soul on Monday. The “Respect” singer is 76 years old and has been in declining health for the past couple years. She last performed publicly in November during an event for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time ---- LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

I say a little Prayer for you, Aretha. GOD Save the Queen of Soul. Much Love and R.E.S.P.E.C.T! #Arethafranklin #respect #PrayersForAretha — Mr. T (@MrT) August 14, 2018

---- for Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/bsGDqCLaFr — Big Boi (@BigBoi) August 14, 2018