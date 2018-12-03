Queen Announces New Tour As 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Becomes The Biggest Music Biopic Ever

They are the champions, of the box office.

After a fifth week in theaters and another 8 million dollars, Bohemian Rhapsody is now the biggest music biopic ever. Two weeks after topping Walk The Line, the story of Freddie Mercury and the rise of Queen has stepped ahead of Straight Outta Compton to claim the top spot as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. After initial directorial issues and bad reviews, the film has been celebrated by music fans and praised for Rami Malek's performance as the captivating but troubled frontman. Overall the film has made 539 million dollars worldwide, with 164 million domestically being just enough to knock the N.W.A. origin story from the number one position.

With that success, it only makes sense that the show must go on.

Monday morning, Queen announced that they will return to the road for a US tour in 2019, as original members Brian May and Roger Taylor will once again team up with Adam Lambert for a brand new "larger-than-life production."

We’re excited to announce Queen + @adamlambert will be debuting the brand new Rhapsody touring show across 23 North America dates July-August 2019. Read all the details here:https://t.co/rBI0jbxQRb



Photographer: Bojan Hohnjec

© Miracle Productions LLP pic.twitter.com/s0LTa128Ey — Queen (@QueenWillRock) December 3, 2018

“This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious" explains guitarist Brian May in a press release. "Watch out, America!"

The Rhapsody Tour kicks off in July of 2019, and is said to feature a "stage show as experimental and rule-defying as the hit-packed Queen back catalog."

Tickets go on-sale Friday. You can find the full list of dates below.

Wed Jul 10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Jul 12 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Sun Jul 14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Tue Jul 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

Fri Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Tue Jul 23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Wed Jul 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Jul 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jul 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Jul 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Aug 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sun Aug 04 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Aug 10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 13 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thu Aug 15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

Sun Aug 18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

