Paul Simon Plays His Final Concert On Farewell Tour
The Boxer closes it out in Queens
The "Homeward Bound" Tour finally made it home this weekend, as Paul Simon played the final show of his farewell tour minutes from where he grew up.
“This is like two miles from where I played high school baseball” the singer told the crowd at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, according to Rolling Stone.
This tour marks the last for the seventy-six-year-old singer, and it came to a fitting close in Queens. Just a short bike ride away from his childhood home, Simon ran through nearly forty of his classic songs and delighted the crowd with memories. With emotions running high, the icon closed out the evening alone on the stage for a performance of "The Sound of Silence."
"It means more than you could know" he told the crowd after the last note rang out.
You can see fan-shot footage from the evening below, and check out the full setlist.
Setlist
America
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
One Man's Ceiling Is Another Man's Floor
Dazzling Blue
That Was Your Mother
Rewrite
Mother and Child Reunion
Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard (with Edie Brickell)
Duncan
My Little Town
Rene and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War (with yMusic)
Can't Run But (with yMusic)
Bridge Over Troubled Water (with yMusic)
Wristband
Spirit Voices
The Obvious Child
El Condor Pasa (If I Could)
Questions for the Angels
The Cool, Cool River
The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)
Gumboots
The Boy in the Bubble
Crazy Love, Vol. II
I Know What I Know
Graceland
Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes
You Can Call Me Al
Encore:
Kodachrome
Pigs, Sheep and Wolves
Still Crazy After All These Years
Hearts and Bones / Mystery Train / Wheels
Late in the Evening
Encore 2:
Mrs. Robinson
Homeward Bound
The Boxer (with Harper Simon)
Solo Finale:
American Tune
Old Friends / Bookends
The Sound of Silence