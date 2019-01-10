EXCLUSIVE: U2 and the Untold GRAMMY Moment They Almost Missed

With the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards getting closer, the world waits to see who will be the next to etch their name in GRAMMY history. Music's biggest night has been celebrating the very best and making stars into legends for over six decades, and this year someone one new will walk away with the Album Of The Year award, forever being elevated to the next level.

Some artists have done it twice, even three times for Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon. However only one band has ever climbed to the top of the mountain twice. It's a little band from Dublin called U2.

With The Joshua Tree and How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, the band stands alone at the top with two Album Of The Year wins, and a lifetime of GRAMMY stories.

When we sat down with Bono and The Edge in the interview above, the two had a tough time picking just one. From iconic collaborations to beating out one of the best singers in the world, U2 has a huge collection of memories to go with their 22 GRAMMY wins. But it's the big award that one of the band members almost missed, that might be their best.

"He had gone to the bathroom" remembers The Edge. "He almost missed it."

For more from U2, check out our exclusive performance performance of "Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of", which won the award for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group in 2001.