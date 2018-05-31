WATCH: Florence Welch & Mick Jagger's "Wild Horses" Duet Is Perfection

Florence + The Machine may have released several new songs lately (“Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song”), but frontwoman Florence Welch was kicking it old school when she joined The Rolling Stones onstage in London last weekend.

Together, she and Stones frontman Mick Jagger delivered an incredible duet of the ‘70s Sticky Fingers classic “Wild Horses.” While the fan-shot footage is a little shaky, the vocals certainly aren’t. Press play below to hear the duet in all its glory.

Florence + The Machine opened up for the Stones for dates along the European leg of their No Filter tour, and now, they’re gearing up for the release of their newest album, High As Hope. We recently sat down with Welch to find out what we can expect from the record, and below, she reveals the three things you need to know about the forthcoming release!

Pre-order your copy of High As Hope before it drops June 29.