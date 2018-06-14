Maria & Chad’s Vegas Getaway At The Golden Nugget

Video of KOOL Maria Chad Golden Nugget Las Vegas 5

Maria & Chad’s Vegas Getaway was this past weekend at The Golden Nugget. We spent two nights at the beautiful Golden Nugget with ten winners and their guests.

Rush Lounge is a great spot to hang out and listen to live music. Maria & Chad had the chance to meet all of our winners there before heading to the 52 Friday’s Concert, Poco.

We all met up Saturday morning at the Ice Bar in the main lobby. After hearing some stories of what everyone did the night before, we walked over to The Mob Museum as a group.

There’s so much to see and do at The Mob Museum. Once we got there, it was apparent that our large group would not be able to stay together for very long. Listeners took their time reading through stories of the biggest mobsters in America. There were four floors to venture through. Maria & Chad even got to experience some of the new additions like The Crime Lab and Use of Force Training. We ended up having a cocktail in The Underground, The Mob Museum’s speakeasy.

After a great afternoon at The Mob Museum, it was time for the Belmont Stakes. Maria and Chad’s wife even won a little bit of money.

The food at The Golden Nugget was amazing. When we got there, we had lunch at Grotto. We also ate at The Grill several times since it was quick and easy. We even had a great dinner at Red Sushi. We definitely left full!

We can’t forget to mention The Tank! It’s a one-of-a-kind outdoor swimming experience that includes a 200,000 gallon shark tank aquarium. We are going to have to look up the CSI episode that featured The Tank at The Golden Nugget. The waterslide goes right through the shark tank! How KOOL is that?

Thank you to all of our Maria & Chad listeners for joining us in Las Vegas. Special thanks to The Golden Nugget for the hospitality and amazing memories.

