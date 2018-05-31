Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Maria & Chad
Tom Peake
Charlie Huero
Carolyn Coffey
Scott Shannon
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Videos
Photos
Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Helping Hands
Newsletter
KOOL HD2
Search our Website
Newsletter
KOOL HD2
Breaking News
Live From Hollywood - with Cecily Knobler
Movie reviews for June 1st!
May 31, 2018
Maria & Chad
Categories:
Entertainment
Live From Hollywood - with Cecily Knobler (6-01-18)
Here are the trailers...
Video of Adrift Trailer
Video of Upgrade Trailer
Video of Action Point Trailer
Tags:
movies
trailers
hollywood
Daily Schedule
Maria & Chad
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Tom Peake
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Charlie Huero
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Carolyn Coffey
7:00 pm
to
11:59 pm
Upcoming Events
30
Jun
Eddie Money
Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino
25
Jul
KOOLest Night Ever
The Van Buren
21
Aug
Rick Springfield
Celebrity Theatre
24
Aug
Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper
Talking Stick Resort Arena
30
Aug
Lost 80's Live!
Comerica Theater
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
VACATIONS- MAKE THE ADVENTURE BEGIN
LOVING LIFE
ACHIEVE YOUR DREAMS NOW
LOVING LIFE
Live From Hollywood - with Cecily Knobler (6-01-18)
94.5 KOOL FM On Demand
Slow and Tell 6-01-18
94.5 KOOL FM On Demand
Last Word 5-30-18
94.5 KOOL FM On Demand
Slow and Tell 5-25-18
94.5 KOOL FM On Demand
View More Episodes