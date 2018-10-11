Watch Nile Rodgers & CHIC's New "Sober" Music Video Featuring Craig David & Stefflon Don

Rodgers unlocks "the science behind the perfect groove"

October 11, 2018
LA
Nile Rodgers (left) and Chic perform on stage during the Isle of Wight festival at Seaclose Park, Newport.

© Press Association

Nile Rodgers and CHIC just released a funky new video to go along with their latest release, "Sober" featuring the incredibly talented likes of Craig David and Stefflon Don.

The legendary guitarist who has enough funky riffs to make your head spin, Nile Rodgers, recruited both Elton John and Lady Gaga for their latest album, It’s About Time. It's the third single off the album, next to “Boogie All Night” and “Till the World Falls.”

Watch Rodgers "unlock the science behind the perfect groove" in this new music video for "Sober," below, and get down with ya' bad self!

