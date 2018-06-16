Kindhearted Man Travels Country Mowing Lawns for Those In Need

Rodney A. Smith, Jr., a recent graduate from Alabama A&M, is taking on a task so large it quite literally spans the entire country.

At first, the "goal was just to cut 40 lawns in a month and a half," Rodney Smith says. This idea quickly grew into Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a company dedicated to inspiring youth to stay "on a positive path while learning and understanding their value in society."

Ths mission? "Teach boys and young men the values of hard work and helping their community," Smith says. Raising Men Lawn Care Service teaches these values by providing free lawn care for the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans.

On his website 50States50Lawns, Rodney A. Smith Jr. says, "in addition to going to each state mowing lawns," he has three main goals:

Teach kids about lawn mower safety. Talk to kids about the importance community service. Encourage kids to take up the 50-yard challenge.

The Challenge is to cut 50 lawns FREE for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and the veterans in your town.

It's a program that gets these youth involved in giving back, earning praise, and also an assortment of colored shirts as they achieve a certain number of lawns cut. The lawn care service will even send you some "shades & ear protection" to get you started off right. And get this - for every 10 lawns cut, you're leveled up with a brand new colored t-shirt!

"I believe it is critical that kids get involved with doing community service and move away from playing video games and staying inside the house all the time." Along is trip to all 50 states, Smith plans to make stops everywhere necessary to encourage the already 60+ kids who have taken the 50-yard challenge.

A pro pic.twitter.com/zoNWS6ENrB — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 13, 2018

Smith also provides updates via Twitter on the challenge and where he's currently at in the country:

Hello to Mississippi . I will be mowing in Jackson Friday morning . If you know of anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed let me know . It’s free . pic.twitter.com/Xjxwm0psUP — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 14, 2018

Big shout out to the Forest Hill

Football team here in Mississippi. A few of their players are joining me on some yard today . Giving back to the community! @Coach_Whit6 pic.twitter.com/AbJspodLDs — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 15, 2018

Check out his next stops on his quest to cut 50 lawns in 50 states:

Family, I have checked into my hotel for tonight in Jackson,MS. Thank you to Dylan for sponsoring my room tonight. I will be mowing here in the morning. Saturday I’ll be in Shreveport,LA, Sunday Little Rock,AR . Have a good night & sleep well. pic.twitter.com/9oRCIIeiG0 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 15, 2018

Why is he doing this? Smith says, "I'm just a man on a mission by God."

Why do I do all of this ? It’s simple, I just a man on a mission by God pic.twitter.com/mxIjPmATVN — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 14, 2018

If you or someone you know is elderly, disabled, a single mom, or a veteran, and could use Smith's service, click here.

"Follow my footsteps, be better than me, and give back." - Rodney A. Smith Jr.