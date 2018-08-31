Here's What's Coming To Netflix In September

Including 'Black Panther,' 'The Breakfast Club,' and over 50 more

August 31, 2018
If you need us this September, you know where to find us... on the couch and binging out to all of these newly added shows!

Netflix this month is really shaping up well. Shows being added include Bruce Almighty, Spider-Man 3, The Breakfast Club, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Lilo & Stitch, The Emperor’s New Groove, Black Panther, The Walking Dead, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and much, much more.

Here's the full list of over 50 shows that are making their way onto Netflix in the month of September:

Arriving 9/1/18

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • Another Cinderella Story
  • Assassins
  • August Rush
  • Bruce Almighty
  • Delirium
  • Fair Game
  • Groundhog Day
  • King Kong
  • La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)
  • Martian Child
  • Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)
  • Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Sunday, Netflix Original)
  • Nacho Libre
  • Pearl Harbor
  • Scarface
  • Sisters (Netflix Original)
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Stephanie
  • Summer Catch
  • Sydney White
  • The Ant Bully
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Cider House Rules
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
  • The Keeping Hours
  • The River Wild
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • Unforgiven

Arriving 9/2/18

  • Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
  • Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
  • Maynard
  • Quantico (Season 3) 

Arriving 9/3/18

  • A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)

Arriving 9/4/18

  • Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Arriving 9/5/18

  • Van Helsing (Season 2)
  • Wentworth (Season 6)

Arriving 9/6/18

  • Once Upon a Time (Season 7) 

Arriving 9/7/18

  • Atypical (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • Cable Girls (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • City of Joy (Netflix Original)
  • Click
  • First and Last (Netflix Original)
  • Marvel’s Iron Fist (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • Next Gen (Netflix Film)
  • Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Film)
  • Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Film)

Arriving 9/10/18

  • Call the Midwife (Series 7)

Arriving 9/11/18

  • Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)
  • The Resistance Banker (Netflix Film)

Arriving 9/12/18

  • Blacklist (Season 5)
  • Life (Netflix Original)
  • On My Skin (Netflix Film)

Arriving 9/14/18

  • American Vandal (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • Bleach (Netflix Film)
  • Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)
  • BoJack Horseman (Season 5, Netflix Original)
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)
  • Ingobernable (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • LAST HOPE (Netflix Original)
  • Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix Original)
  • Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)
  • The Angel (Netflix Film)
  • The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)
  • The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Film)
  • The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Season 2: Part A, Netflix Original)

Arriving 9/15/18

  • Inside The Freemasons (Season 1)

Arriving 9/16/18

  • Role Models
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Arriving 9/17/18

  • The Witch

Arriving 9/18/18

  • American Horror Story: Cult
  • D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)

Arriving 9/21/18

  • Battlefish (Netflix Original)
  • DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)
  • Hilda (Netflix Original)
  • Maniac (Limited Series, Netflix Original)
  • Nappily Ever After (Netflix Film)
  • Quincy (Netflix Original)
  • The Good Cop (Netflix Original)

Arriving 9/23/18

  • The Walking Dead (Season 8)

Arriving 9/25/18

  • Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Arriving 9/26/18

  • Norsemen (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • The Hurricane Heist

Arriving 9/28/18

  • Chef’s Table (Volume 5, Netflix Original)
  • El Marginal (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)
  • Hold the Dark (Netflix Film)
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)
  • Lost Song (Netflix Original)
  • Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)
  • Reboot: The Guardian Code (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • Skylanders Academy (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • The 3rd Eye (Netflix Film)
  • Two Catalonias (Netflix Film) 

Arriving 9/30/18

  • Big Miracle

