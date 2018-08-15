John Lennon's 'Imagine' Returns to Theaters

John Lennon's 1971 album turned to film in 1972 and is getting a well-justified re-look in the 21st century.

It's the late Beatles star and Yoko's original film they directed from 1972, but it's now been completely remastered, frame-by-frame, and possibly better than ever.

This release will even include some 15 minutes of bonus features and unseen footage from the original film, exclusive only to cinema theaters.

The remastered film will show worldwide beginning on September 17. Watch the trailer for 'Imagine,' below:

Find tickets here.