Here's Everything Coming to Hulu in January
Hulu is starting 2019 off with a bang... and a good bit of binge
Leave it to Hulu to kick off 2019 with a massive collection of the most binge-worthy TV shows and movies you could ever want.
Crisscrossing genres and eras, the latest group of Hulu additions has a little bit for everybody. From Hollywood Hits like Patch Adams and Rain Man to cult-classics like The Neverending Story and No Holds Barred, January on Hulu has something for everyone. Some highly-anticipated television shows will also be available for streaming starting next month, including season 2 of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino's Atlanta and season 2 of the Hulu original Future Man.
Here's your complete list of everything hitting Hulu in January:
1/1/19:
- 54 (1998)
- 10 Years (2011)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- 9 to 5 (1980)
- Atlanta, Complete Season 2
- Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)
- Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)
- Antz (1998)
- Babe (1995)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- Cake (2006)
- Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)
- A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)
- Chicken Run (2000)
- Children of the Corn (2009)
- Chinatown (1974)
- The Chaperone (2011)
- The Colony (2013)
- Cujo (1983)
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
- The Detectorists, Complete Season 3 (DRG)
- Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
- Dot., Complete Season 2B
- Double Team (1997)
- East is East (1999)
- Extraction (2015)
- Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
- Finding Neverland (2004)
- Firstborn (1984)
- Flight 7500 (2014)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- For a Few Dollars More (1967)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
- The German Doctor (2013)
- Gimme Shelter (2014)
- Girl in Progress (2012)
- Girl in the Bunker (2018)
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)
- Gods and Monsters (1998)
- The Golden Compass (2007)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Heathers (1989)
- Hellraiser (1987)
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)
- I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)
- In A World… (2013)
- Inside Out (2011)
- Into The West (1992)
- Kickboxer (1989)
- Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)
- Kiss of the Dragon (2001)
- The Last Boy Scout (1991)
- The Last Knights (2015)
- Legendary (2010)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- The Limey (1999)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Maximum Security (1990)
- Message in a Bottle (1999)
- Mimic (1997)
- Mud (2013)
- The Neverending Story (1984)
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
- New York Minute (2004)
- No Holds Barred (1989)
- Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)
- The Other Man (2008)
- The Others (2001)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Payback (1999)
- Penelope (2008)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II (1992)
- The Phantom (1996)
- Pride (2007)
- Prince of Egypt (1998)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Renoir (2013)
- Rent (2005)
- The Resident (2012)
- The Reunion (2011)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Right at your Door (2007)
- Road to El Dorado (2000)
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
- Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Saints & Sinners, Complete Seasons 1-3
- Scent of a Woman (1992)
- Shattered (2007)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Shrek (2001)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Skipped Parts (2001)
- Sliver (1993)
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
- Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
- Stone (2010)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)
- Tangerines (2015)
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)
- This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)
- To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)
- Total Recall (1990)
- True Grit (1969)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- The Two Jakes (1990)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Voices (2015)
- A Walk to Remember (2002)
- We are Marshall (2006)
- The Weather Man (2005)
- What’s Cooking? (2000)
- X Company, Complete Seasons 2&3
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
1/2/19:
- Drinking Buddies (2013)
1/3/19:
- Support the Girls (2018)
- The Unicorn (2018)
- The X-Files, Complete Season 11
1/4/19:
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
1/5/19:
- Annihilation (2018)
- The Overnight (2015)
1/6/19:
- Disaster Movie (2008)
1/7/19
- Lodge 49, Complete Season 1
1/8/19:
- Alright Now (2018)
- The Commuter (2018)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
1/10/19:
- Kusama – Infinity (2018)
1/11/19
- Future Man, Complete Season 2 -- Hulu Original
1/12/19:
- Burden of Truth, Complete Season 1
1/14/19:
- Forever My Girl (2018)
1/15/19:
- Another Time (2018)
- The Snapper (1993)
- Walking with the Enemy (2013)
1/16/19:
- You, Me and Dupree (2006)
1/17/19:
- Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs), Complete Season 1
- O (Othello) (2006)
1/18/19:
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Complete Season 2
- Alone. Complete Season 4
- America’s Book of Secrets, Complete Season 3
- American Pickers, Complete Season 10
- An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase, Complete Season 1
- Beyond Scared Straight, Complete Season 3
- Brockmire, Complete Season 2
- Butterfly, Complete Season 1
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Complete Season 1
- Cities of the Underworld, Complete Season 3
- Dance Moms, Complete Season 7
- Disappeared, Complete Season 8
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Special
- Finding Escobar’s Millions, Complete Season 1
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, Complete Season 1
- Found, Complete Season 1
- Four Weddings, Complete Season 9
- Giada in Italy, Complete Season 2
- Hanger 1: The UFO Files, Complete Season 1 and 2
- Homicide Hunter, Complete Season 7
- JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald, Complete Season 1
- Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Married at First Sight, Complete Season 6
- The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All, Complete Season 1
- My 600 lb. Life, Complete Seasons 5 and 6
- Natalie Wood, An American Murder Mystery: Special
- Nightwatch, Complete Season 4
- Nostradamus Effect, Complete Season 1
- Project Runway All Stars, Complete Season 6
- Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Food Network)
- Swamp People, Complete Seasons 6 and 7
- The Tesla Files, Complete Season 1
- Worst Cooks in America, Complete Season 10
1/20/19:
- The Vatican Tapes (2015)
1/21/19:
- Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)
- The Pagan King (2018)
1/26/19:
- Darling in the Franxx (Dubs), Complete Season 1
1/28/19:
- Rent: Special
- Cruise (2018)
1/31/19:
- Bad Reputation (2018)
- Love Gilda (2018)
That is a lot to watch! So you may want to start planning your binge nights now.
Come back soon to see what's leaving Hulu in January soon.