Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in March

Over 60 Netflix originals will hit the streaming service in March, marking the biggest month on record in terms of original content being rolled out.

More than a handful of brand new titles will be arriving soon, including After Life with British funnyman Ricky Gervais and Turn Up Charlie starring Idris Elba. Returning originals include the third season of Drew Barrymore's The Santa Clarita Diet in late March and Arrested Development mid-month.

Movie fans of all genres will also love some of the classics hitting their preferred screens in March. A Clockwork Orange, The Notebook, Wet Hot American Summer, and more will all soon be available for your binge-watching pleasure.

So without any further delay, here are all of the titles coming to Netflix in March.

3/1/19:

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest — Netflix Film

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians — Netflix Original

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Losers — Netflix Original

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue — Netflix Original

River's Edge — Netflix Film

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind — Netflix Film

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son — Netflix Film

3/2/19:

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) — Netflix Original

3/3/19:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) — Netflix Original

3/5/19:

Disney's Christopher Robin

3/6/19:

Secret City: Under the Eagle, Season 2 — Netflix Original

3/7/19:

Doubt

The Order — Netflix Original

3/8/19:

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — Netflix Original

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — Netflix Original

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive — Netflix Original

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals — Netflix Original

Juanita — Netflix Film

Lady J — Netflix Film

Shadow — Netflix Original

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. — Netflix Film

3/12/19:

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits — Netflix Original

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 6 — Netflix Original

3/13/19:

Triple Frontier — Netflix Film

3/15/19:

A Separation

Arrested Development, Season 5B — Netflix Original

Burn Out — Netflix Film

Dry Martina — Netflix Film

Girl — Netflix Film

If I Hadn't Met You — Netflix Original

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal — Netflix Film

Queer Eye, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Robozuna, Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie — Netflix Original

YooHoo to the Rescue — Netflix Original

3/16/19:

Green Door — Netflix Original

3/19/19:

Amy Schumer Growing — Netflix Original

3/21/19:

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend — Netflix Original

3/22/19:

Carlo & Malik — Netflix Original

Charlie's Colorforms City — Netflix Original

Delhi Crime — Netflix Original

Historia de un crimen: Colosio — Netflix Original

Mirage — Netflix Film

Most Beautiful Thing — Netflix Original

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre — Netflix Original

Selling Sunset — Netflix Original

The Dirt — Netflix Film

3/26/19:

Nate Bargatze : The Tennessee Kid

3/28/19:

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey, Season 2 — Netflix Original

3/29/19:

15 August — Netflix Film

Bayoneta

Osmosis — Netflix Original

Santa Clarita Diet,Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Highwaymen — Netflix Film

The Legend of Cocaine Island — Netflix Original

Traitors — Netflix Original

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

3/30/19:

How to Get Away with Murder, Season 5

3/31/19:

El sabor de las margaritas — Netflix Original

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — Netflix Original

