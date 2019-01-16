KOOL's Rom-Com Movie Quiz
January 16, 2019
Valentine's Day is coming up and that means your favorite Romantic Comedy movies will soon be filling your TV stations! How well do YOU know your Romantic Comedy movies? Take our quize here to find out!
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 Jan
8th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic Goodyear Ballpark
26 Jan
WWE NXT Takeover Talking Stick Resort Arena
26 Jan
Elton John Gila River Arena
27 Jan
WWE Royal Rumble Chase Field
28 Jan
WWE Raw TV Talking Stick Resort Arena