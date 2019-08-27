Wine Women & Shoes

by Fresh Start: Women's Foundation

August 27, 2019
Community

Fresh Start Women's Foundation provides education, resources and support for women to positively transform their lives and strengthen our community. We envision a community where every woman reaches her full potential through achieving personal empowerment and financial self-sufficiency. Our nonprofit organization helps women 18 and up focus on key areas of their lives, with a wide range of services, classes and workshops designed to teach self-confidence, life skills and career development.

