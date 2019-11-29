How Well Do You Know Your Holiday Movies?
Take Our Quiz & Put Your Holiday Knowledge to the Test!
November 29, 2019
Categories:
How well do you know your holiday movies? Do you need a Christmas Movie Makeover? See if you can pin these famous holiday movie quotes to their movies!
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
30 Nov
Bench Warrant at Loft Again Loft Again
05 Dec
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker ComericaTheatre
06 Dec
Bench Warrant at O'Kelley's O' Kelley's
07 Dec
3rd Annual Vow to Drive Sober® 5K/1 Mile Run, Walk, Wheel Educational Event & Expo Downtown Phoenix next to Chase Field
15 Dec
Disney Junior Holiday Party! Comerica Theatre