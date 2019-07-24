KOOL Summer 2019 Disneyland Broadcast with Charlie Huero!

July 24, 2019

Hightlights from 94.5 KOOL FM's Disneyland broadcast with Charlie Huero! See some of Disneyland's newest attractions, yummy foods, and fresh souvenirs. 

Tags: 
Disneyland
Charlie Huero
94.5 Kool