How to help victims of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has devastated the Carolinas and surrounding areas this week. Though many families were able to evacuate before the violent storm hit, some remained in flood zones waiting to be rescued. Recovery efforts will be ongoing for a very long time.

Here are some ways you can help. Click on the name of the organization to link to their website.

American Red Cross

United Way

Salvation Army

Direct Relief

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

Harvest Hope Food Bank

Save the Children

Diaper Bank of North Carolina

American Humane

The Humane Society of the United States

Keep in mind that when disaster hits, scam artists are very likely to take advantage. So be sure to do your research before making a donation to any relief effort. A good way to do that is to check with the following organizations first.

Guidestar

Charity Navigator

Charity Watch