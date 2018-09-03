September is Hunger Action Month, an opportunity to become more aware of the hunger needs in your community and to take action to help. United Food Bank is the food bank for the East Valley and eastern Arizona, providing 61,000 meals per day to more than 220 partner agencies.

Despite making an appreciable impact on food insecurity in our 19,000-square-mile service region, there still are nearly 225,000 people – including more than 84,000 children – who are not sure how they will get their next meal.

United Food Bank sees firsthand the impact that every meal makes to a child trying to learn on an empty stomach or a family struggling to keep up with their rent so they don’t become homeless.

Every donation, every food drive, every volunteer hour makes a difference. For example, United Food Bank can generate 5 meals with every dollar donated.

You can take action to alleviate hunger by:

o Volunteering at United Food Bank by calling 480-926-4897

o Hosting food drives

o Donating to United Food Bank at www.unitedfoodbank.org