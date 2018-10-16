Looking for something fun to do this season? We've got you covered.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly event for the kids, or prefer to have the living daylights freaked out of you, there’s something for everyone on our list of fun things to do this season – haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and more. Check it out!

Fear Farm

October 19 - November 3

Fear Farm is the largest outdoor haunted attraction in the valley, with 30 acres of pure terror.

Location: 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

CLICK HERE for more.

Scarizona Scaregrounds

October 19 - November 3

Scarizona Scaregrounds welcomes you and yours to many great times of energy-filled fun with a dash of horror and malice in there as well!

Location: 1901 N Alma School Rd. Mesa, AZ 85201

CLICK HERE for more.

13th Floor Haunted House

October 19 - October 31

Explore the legend of the 13th Floor at one of the most horrifying haunted house experiences ever.

Location: 2814 W. Bell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85053

CLICK HERE for more.

The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms

October 19 - October 28

The Outbreak is turning people into the undead - ZOMBIES! – and hundreds of brave zombie fighters are needed!

Location: 24610 S Rittenhouse Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142

CLICK HERE for more.

AZ Field of Screams at Tolmachoff Farms

October 19 – October 27

Don’t be afraid to enter the corn field that was planted over an old forgotten cemetery.

Location: 5726 N. 75th Ave. Glendale, AZ. 85303

CLICK HERE for more.

PoeFest at the Ghost Lounge

October 19 - October 31

Experience the madness and terror of Edgar Allan Poe at this frightful festival held at the Hotel San Carlos Ghost Lounge.

Location: 202 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

CLICK HERE for more.

Sanctum of Horror and The Breach at Superstition Springs Mall

October 19 - October 31

Enter with caution, as the creatures who reside here will sense your presence and you may be consumed by darkness.

Location: 6555 East Southern Avenue Mesa, AZ 85206

CLICK HERE for more.

Arizona State Fair

October 19 – October 28

Make new memories, sample something deep fried on a stick, and catch a great concert at the annual event.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85007

CLICK HERE for more.

Pumpkin Days and Corn Maze at Tolmachoff Farms

October 19 - November 4

Experience the ultimate holiday outing where there is something for the whole family at Tolmachoff Farms.

Location: 5726 N. 75th Ave. Glendale, AZ. 85303

CLICK HERE for more.

Corn Maze and Fall Festival at Vertuccio Farms

October 19 - November 4

Find the perfect pumpkin, or find your way out of this year’s Keys to Success corn maze at the annual event.

Location: 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ USA 85212

CLICK HERE for more.

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party

October 19 - October 28

Enjoy some great food, fun rides, and entertaining shows at the annual Pumpkin and Chili Party.

Location: 24610 South Rittenhouse Rd. Queen Creek, Arizona 85142

CLICK HERE for more.

Enchanted Pumpkin Garden at Carefree Desert Gardens

October 19 - October 28

Location: 101 Easy Street, Carefree AZ 85377

Halloween invades the town of Carefree in the form of whimsical pumpkin carvings once again this year.

CLICK HERE for more.

Rocker 7 Farm Patch Festival

October 19 - October 28

Pick your own pumpkin, and enjoy the fresh autumn air at the Rocker 7 Farm Patch Festival.

Location: 19601 W Broadway Rd. Buckeye, AZ 85326

CLICK HERE for more.

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch

September 29 - October 31

Explore the ins and outs of the Hay Maze, take a Western Hayride, and Roam the Old Western Town at the annual event.

Location: 26540 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85255

CLICK HERE for more.