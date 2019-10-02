KOOL School Salute: Thunderbird High School

Thunderbird Orchestra boasts the largest and arguably the best orchestra in West Phoenix. Some of its members have been playing since fourth grade, some have just begun on their instrument. Representing the orchestra today is the chamber orchestra playing the National Anthem arranged by Director Dana Graybeal. The Orchestra participates in district and regional festivals. The orchestra performs at school and district functions, as well as seasonal concerts. They also participate in the Disney Studio Soundtrack Industry workshops. The orchestra provides camaraderie and lifelong friendships.